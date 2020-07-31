Video: Antifa Delivers Flaming Pig's Head Wearing Police Hat to Portland Justice Center

Antifa provocateurs placed a severed pig’s head wearing a police hat atop a US flag and set it on fire in front of the Multnomah County Justice Center in Portland, footage shows.

In video shared by journalist Andy Ngo from Thursday night, the pig’s head can be seen burning outside the Justice Center, as Green Day’s “American Idiot” is heard in the background.

This wasn’t the first time a pig’s head was used by Portland rioters, who are obviously sending a message that they hate police, as well as America as represented by the American flag.


Owen calls back to the 2nd amendment rally in Richmond, Virginia and reminds everyone what the difference is between conservative and liberal protests.

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get up to 60% off on our hottest products today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Kanye On Abortion: "I’m Concerned For The World That Feels You Shouldn’t Cry About This Subject"

Kanye On Abortion: “I’m Concerned For The World That Feels You Shouldn’t Cry About This Subject”

U.S. News
Comments
Obama Uses John Lewis Funeral to Call for ‘Eliminating the Filibuster’

Obama Uses John Lewis Funeral to Call for ‘Eliminating the Filibuster’

U.S. News
Comments

VIDEO: 300 Teens Trash Putt-Putt Fun Center After They’re Denied Refund

U.S. News
comments

Patreon Loses Lawsuit With Owen Benjamin Fans, Likely To Pay Millions In Arbitration and Legal Fees

U.S. News
comments

VIDEO: Minnesota AG Keith Ellison Tells Rape Victims Not To Call Cops, Call Therapists Instead

U.S. News
comments

Comments