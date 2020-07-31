Video: Antifa Delivers Flaming Pig's Head Wearing Police Hat to Portland Justice Center

Antifa provocateurs placed a severed pig’s head wearing a police hat atop a US flag and set it on fire in front of the Multnomah County Justice Center in Portland, footage shows.

In video shared by journalist Andy Ngo from Thursday night, the pig’s head can be seen burning outside the Justice Center, as Green Day’s “American Idiot” is heard in the background.

Antifa protesters dumped a bloody severed pig's head on an American flag outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland. They put a cop's hat on it and set all of it on fire. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/qfAOT4ItxP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 31, 2020

This wasn’t the first time a pig’s head was used by Portland rioters, who are obviously sending a message that they hate police, as well as America as represented by the American flag.

Last night was not the first time a severed pig's head was used as a threat to law enforcement in Portland. In the early weeks of the riots, a burnt pig's head was left at the base of the now-gone elk statue. This was long before federal agents showed up outside the courthouse. pic.twitter.com/uzgeOjo46X — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 31, 2020



