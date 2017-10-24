Video: Antifa Leader Says Constitution 'Not Relevant'

A student leader who tried to derail a recent talk by a conservative commentator Ben Shapiro says that the First Amendment right to free speech is not relevant to modern times.

In an interview with ABC News published last week, a University of Utah student and organizer of the anti-Shapiro demonstration said that the conservative pundit should not speak on campus.

“I don’t think he should speak,” the student organizer said. When the interviewer pointed out that such a position is not in line with the First Amendment, the protester replied, “I don’t care.”

