Video: Antifa Thugs Attack Elderly At #FreeTommyRobinson Prayer Vigil

Violent left-wing terrorists attacked a small group of protesters who were holding a prayer vigil for Tommy Robinson outside the British Consulate in San Francisco, California.

The video, taken Saturday, July 7, shows around fifteen masked individuals approach the group of protesters and start a verbal confrontation.

One of the Antifa members steals a MAGA hat off an older woman’s head and takes her glasses off, causing the woman to defend herself with pepper spray which sparks an all-out brawl between the groups.

This is only the latest example of violent leftists pushing America into a second civil war.

It’s too bad this guy wasn’t there…


Related Articles

Tick Epidemic Sweeps America

Tick Epidemic Sweeps America

U.S. News
Comments
Clarence Thomas' Wife Defends Jim Jordan Over Sex Abuse Claims: 'He Threatens The Elite'

Clarence Thomas’ Wife Defends Jim Jordan Over Sex Abuse Claims: ‘He Threatens The Elite’

U.S. News
Comments

White Man Beaten with Skateboard in Alleged San Fran Hate Crime

U.S. News
Comments

The Best Crybaby Responses To Trump’s Epic “They just didn’t get it” Tweet

U.S. News
Comments

Starbucks to eliminate plastic straws in all stores by 2020

U.S. News
Comments

Comments