Video: Antifa Thugs Attack Elderly At #FreeTommyRobinson Prayer Vigil

Violent left-wing terrorists attacked a small group of protesters who were holding a prayer vigil for Tommy Robinson outside the British Consulate in San Francisco, California.

The video, taken Saturday, July 7, shows around fifteen masked individuals approach the group of protesters and start a verbal confrontation.

One of the Antifa members steals a MAGA hat off an older woman’s head and takes her glasses off, causing the woman to defend herself with pepper spray which sparks an all-out brawl between the groups.

This is only the latest example of violent leftists pushing America into a second civil war.

