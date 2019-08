Alex Jones is joined by veteran Joe Biggs to discuss how his “End Domestic Terrorism” rally went in Portland, Oregon on Saturday after Antifa evaded police and attacked peaceful demonstrators. Plus, the New York Times has a credibility problem after leaked documents reveal their true political agenda.

