Infowars’ Owen Shroyer reports as violent ANTIFA thugs clash with anti-Sharia Law protesters in Austin, Texas.

The protests, headed up by “ACT for America,” a group which monitors radical Islamism, are taking place in more than 20 cities across the nation.

“Participants in the anti-Shariah rally say they’re worried that Islamic law could influence U.S. courts and harm women, among other concerns,” The Wall Street Journal reports.

Despite Islam not being a race, counter-demonstrators claim the rallies are “stirring racism.”

During the New York City protest, Rebel Media journalist Laura Loomer was accosted and harassed after placing a burqa over Wall Street’s “fearless girl” statue.