Video: AOC Using Black Accent to Speak to Minorities 'Most Cringe Thing You'll Watch All Day'

New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared to shift into a stereotypical black accent during a speech at a Civil Rights convention this week.

AOC was speaking at Al Sharpton’s annual National Action Network conference, which claims to “address the pressing political issues facing Black and Brown communities,” when she switched her speaking style into a stereotypical black dialect.

“AOC’s attempts at a ‘black accent’ when speaking to a minority crowd is the most CRINGE thing you’ll watch all day!” said one Twitter user.

Cortez’s efforts to play to the crowd are reminiscent of similar tactics used by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during the 2008 presidential campaign, when she attempted to draw approval from rural voters by using a southern drawl.


Related Articles

VIDEO: Elderly Man Attacked For MAGA Hat

VIDEO: Elderly Man Attacked For MAGA Hat

Newswars Redirect
Comments
Rand Paul Blocking Release Of Mueller Report To Force Investigation Of Clinton, Comey, Brennan

Rand Paul Blocking Release Of Mueller Report To Force Investigation Of Clinton, Comey, Brennan

U.S. News
Comments

Tucker Says Trump Might Not Want to be Re-Elected

U.S. News
comments

Sharpton Emerges as 2020 Kingmaker as Dems Compete For His Approval

U.S. News
comments

Chicago to Sue Jussie Smollett After He Refuses to Pay For Police Overtime

U.S. News
comments

Comments