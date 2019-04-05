Video: AOC Using Black Accent to Speak to Minorities 'Most Cringe Thing You'll Watch All Day'

New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared to shift into a stereotypical black accent during a speech at a Civil Rights convention this week.

AOC was speaking at Al Sharpton’s annual National Action Network conference, which claims to “address the pressing political issues facing Black and Brown communities,” when she switched her speaking style into a stereotypical black dialect.

🚨 MUST WATCH🚨 AOC's attempts at a "black accent" when speaking to a minority crowd is the most CRINGE thing you'll watch all day! 😂😂😭😭 pic.twitter.com/bprnSCMtV8 — Amy (@RightHookUSA) April 5, 2019

“AOC’s attempts at a ‘black accent’ when speaking to a minority crowd is the most CRINGE thing you’ll watch all day!” said one Twitter user.

Cortez’s efforts to play to the crowd are reminiscent of similar tactics used by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during the 2008 presidential campaign, when she attempted to draw approval from rural voters by using a southern drawl.