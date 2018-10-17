VIDEO: Apple Commercial Features Banned NPC Meme

Alex Jones presents an Apple Super Bowl advertisement from 1984 that features fictional characters indistinguishable from the NPC meme used to mock the minds of pre-programmed individuals today.

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Another Victory: Honduras And Guatemala Agree To Stop Migrant Caravan After Trump Threat

Another Victory: Honduras And Guatemala Agree To Stop Migrant Caravan After Trump Threat

Special Reports
Comments
Video: Top Big Lies of Beto O'Rourke Exposed

Video: Top Big Lies of Beto O’Rourke Exposed

Special Reports
Comments

Why They Are Banning The NPC Meme On The Internet

Special Reports
Comments

Mattis-Bezos Connection: ‘He’s Kind of a Democrat’

Special Reports
Comments

China Is Officially At War With The United States And Is Working With Big Tech

Special Reports
Comments

Comments