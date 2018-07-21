Video: Arizona Dem Candidate Booed For Supporting ICE

A Democratic congressional candidate in Arizona was booed at a debate Thursday after expressing support for U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement (ICE).

Ann Kirkpatrick, one of several Democratic candidates in Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District, raised her hand Thursday when the debate moderator asked if any candidates “would have declared [their] support for ICE agents without any increased oversight.”

Video from Thursday night’s debate, which was first highlighted by The Washington Free Beacon, shows Kirkpatrick was the only candidate on stage to raise a hand in support of ICE.

