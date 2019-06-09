Video: Armed Cartel Member Escorts Illegals Across U.S. Border Unchecked

An armed cartel member escorted a group of illegal migrants across the U.S. border with no border patrol officers in sight or a wall to stop them, video footage appears to show.

Triple amputee veteran and Purple Heart recipient Brian Kolfage released the video from New Mexico on Twitter Sunday, calling the border situation “out of control.”

“BREAKING: We caught video of armed cartel member walking illegals into the USA. He’s packing a gun in waist, then walks back into Mexico captured in Sunland Park NM! It’s out of control! What is the city doing? NOTHING!” Kolfage tweeted.

A closer look at the footage shows the gun the cartel member armed himself with should he stumble upon any border authorities as he breaks the law.

Kolfage’s group “We Build The Wall” has been using $23 million from crowd-funding to build private sections of border wall.

This comes as President Trump just struck a deal with the government of Mexico to stem the illegal mass migration from Central America and accept deportees from the U.S., with additional details forthcoming.

“I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico. The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended,” Trump tweeted Saturday.

“Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border. This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States. Details of the agreement will be released shortly by the State Department. Thank you!”

