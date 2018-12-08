Video: Armed Robbers Chased Out Of Shop By Pistol-Packing Barbers

Image Credits: screenshot/LiveLeak.

Two men were sentenced this week for an attempted armed robbery at a barbershop in Cleveland, Ohio, that ended unexpectedly when the would-be victims used their own weapons to fight back.

LiveLeak posted harrowing surveillance video of the shootout. The footage shows the criminals, Rayshaun Perkins and Deshon Pennyman, entering Cleveland’s Prodigy Cuts barbershop with their guns drawn and then getting the shock of their lives from not one but both barbers they were attempting to rob.

An accomplice, Ross Sumlin, had already entered the shop and was posing as a customer before texting his fellow conspirators.

