Video: Arnold Schwarzenegger Struck by Kicking Attacker in South Africa

Image Credits: screenshot/YouTube.

Hollywood action star and former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger was suddenly felled by a flying kick to the back while attending an event in South Africa.

Schwarzenegger was appearing at the Arnold Classic Africa Festival in Sandton, Johannesburg when he was attacked by a man who ran towards him and delivered a jumping high kick to the Terminator’s upper back, causing him to stumble into the crowd of people next to him.

The attacker fell to the ground after making contact with the former bodybuilder. He was removed from the Sandton Convention Centre by security guards.

“Arnold was not injured at all, as you can see in the video he is smiling later,”said Wayne Price, director of the Arnold Partner for Africa.

Schwarzenegger later shared a video of him greeting fans at the event on Twitter, which generated many tweets of support and concern from his followers.

