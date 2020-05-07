Video: As Trump Honors Nurses At White House, Media Accuses Them Of Breaking Social Distancing Rules

As the President hosted a group of frontline nurses and healthcare workers at the White House, a reporter was beset by an overwhelming urge to show that orange man is bad.

“America’s nurses are waging a war against the invisible enemy,” Trump announced, adding ”They’re fighting on the frontlines of the battle risking their health to save lives of fellow citizens.”

Trump made the comments as he met with six nurses and the presidents of the American Nurses Association and the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, to sign a proclamation in honor of National Nurses Day.

Not good enough for the media however, with one reporter immediately accusing the president of sending the wrong message to Americans for not socially distancing and not wearing masks.

“I’m trying to be nice, I’m signing a bill and you criticize us,” Trump shot back.

“Look, here’s a story. There’s not a single thing I can do to satisfy the media, the Democrats, and the fake news.” Trump asserted.

Watch:

Defending Trump, the president of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners Sophia Thomas jumped in, explaining “We’re all COVID-19 free, we were all tested, we’re not socially distancing if we’re all negative, and we wouldn’t do anything to harm our president, obviously.”

Thomas further said that she had reused a mask in New Orleans for a long time, and that PPE was “sporadic” for a while where she worked, but was “manageable.”

“Sporadic for you, but not sporadic for a lot of other people,” Trump intervened.

“I agree Mr. President, absolutely,” Thomas replied.

This exchange was then reported by the media with headlines such as “Donald Trump undermines coronavirus nurse after she complained about ‘sporadic’ PPE” and “Trump rebukes nurse in White House.”

Those reports did not focus on the fact that the nurses all said they had good supplies of PPE.

One of the nurses from New Jersey commented that she cannot stand media reports about supposed medical shortages, noting that they unnecessarily worry healthcare staff.

“It makes it so much worse for us nurses to work,” she said, adding “We’re seeing the reality of it, but to hear it on constantly … in reality, I’m not seeing it. I’m in a hot zone right now.”

“You know why? Because they’re fake news, that’s why,” Trump replied.

