Video: Baltimore Mob Pulls Down Columbus Statue And Slings It In Harbor

A statue of Christopher Columbus that has stood in the Little Italy neighborhood of Baltimore for 36 years was torn down by a mob Sunday and thrown into the nearby harbor.

The Baltimore Sun noted that the Columbus statue has traditionally been used as the site of a wreath-laying ceremony ahead of the Columbus Day parade, an annual event which was last year replaced by a ‘Italian Heritage Festival.’

The newspaper also reported that activists last month had asked Gov. Larry Hogan and Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young to preserve and protect the memorials in Baltimore in the wake of threats to pull them down by BLM agitators.

The destruction of the statue comes after President Trump signed an executive order mandating that cities must protect statues, and a speech in which he condemned angry leftist mobs attempting to tear down historical monuments.

Other cities and institutions such as colleges and Universities are actively removing statues, under the threat of mobs taking matters into their own hands.

For example, Campus Reform notes that Hofstra University, the largest private college on Long Island, New York, has “decided to relocate its long-criticized Thomas Jefferson statue to a less prominent location on campus, citing the ‘pain of our black students.'”

The relocation of the statue to a less visible area wasn’t enough for the protesting students, however, who further demanded that the statue of Jefferson simply be removed altogether.

“Relocation is not a viable option because it will just elicit the same response wherever it is placed,” states a petition, which contains a ‘trigger warning’ for “Mentions of Slavery, Rape, and Anti-Black Racism.”

While many are backing Trump’s stance on the monuments, Democrats continue to push for ‘offending’ statues to come down, with some even suggesting monuments of George Washington could be removed.

In an appearance on CNN’s Sunday, Democratic Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth said that “a national dialogue” should be held on whether to trash statues of the founding fathers

“I think we should listen to the argument there,” Duckworth proclaimed, adding that “the president at Mount Rushmore was standing on ground that was stolen from Native Americans who had actually been given that land during a treaty.”

