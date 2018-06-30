Video: Ben Shapiro, Bill Maher Face Off Over Incivility, Trump

Ben Shapiro punched back at Bill Maher during a Friday night appearance on HBO’s “Real Time,” taking issue with Maher’s claim that President Donald Trump was ultimately responsible for the decline of civil discourse in American politics.

“I needed 600 officers to protect me at Berkeley,” he reminded Maher.

Maher asked whether there were any circumstance under which Shapiro would vote for a Democrat.

“I would say under some circumstance,” the Daily Wire editor-in-chief responded, “but the Democratic Party would have to stop being insane. Meaning that they would actually have to approach something like moderation in terms of policy, and also present a face that doesn’t look like people shouting down people at gas stations or entering restaurants and trying to throw them out.”

