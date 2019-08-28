Video: Bernie Sanders Can't Punch Worth a Sh*t

A speed bag nearly knocked out Bernie Sanders after he tried to punch it during a visit to the Muhammad Ali Center in Kentucky.

Ironically, the video is a metaphor of how he folded against Hillary Clinton in the 2016 race despite having clout:

Of course, no one would expect a 77-year-old ‘democratic socialist’ senator to box, but it makes one wonder why he tried in the first place while the cameras were rolling.

Maybe overconfidence? Sanders had a much easier time playing softball during an game held in Iowa earlier this month.

The timing of the video isn’t good given that Sanders has been gaining momentum in mainstream polls lately.

He held a rally near the Muhammad Ali Center on Sunday.

