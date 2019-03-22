Video: Beto Tells Supporters 'We Do Not Need Any Walls, There Is No Border Crisis'

Despite daily reports of hundreds of illegal immigrants being arrested every day attempting to cross the Southern border, Democrat presidential candidate Robert “Beto” O’Rourke told an audience during a campaign stop that there is no border problem and building a wall would be a waste of money.

The video, taken in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, shows Beto waving his hands in the air, declaring that the border crisis is actually a manufactured plot to steal land from ranchers.

“We do not need any walls – $30 billion, 2,000 miles long, 30 feet high.” O’Rourke urged.

“It will not be built on the international boundary line, which is the centerline of the Rio Grande River. That wall will be built well into the interior, on someone’s ranch, someone else’s farm, someone else’s home,” he added, without citing a shred of evidence to back the claim.

“You and I will be forced to take their property to solve a problem we do not have.” Beto exclaimed.

O’Rourke’s claim that there is ‘no problem’ will be hard, even for Democrats, to swallow.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection statistics prove that there are tens of thousands of illegal immigrants trying to cross every month, and that the number is rapidly rising.

More than 110,000 people were stopped in January and February alone, according to the figures.

Earlier this month, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen testified before Congress, warning that close to a million illegal immigrants are expected to attempt to cross the border into the US in 2019 alone, making the situation “truly an emergency.”

USBP reports indicate that there is rampant criminality among those trying to gain access to the country, including sex and drug trafficking.

Even Obama’s former border chief agrees that the situation is dire.

To claim that there is ‘no problem’ in the face of such facts is manifestly asinine.

It indicates that O’Rourke intends to run a campaign entirely focused on opposing any policy advocated by President Trump, rather than one based in reason, logic and fact.