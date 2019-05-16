Video: Biden "Absolutely Agrees" With Deranged Woman's Trump Ravings

Democratic presidential front runner Joe Biden declared that he “absolutely agreed” with a woman who claimed that Donald Trump is an ‘illegitimate’ president, and that he won the election because ‘Russians helped him’.

Biden even asked the woman to be his running mate, despite the fact that she admitted she was deranged and obsessed with opposing President Trump, and expressed a strong belief in the Russian collusion conspiracy theory, as well as leveling several other charges at Trump.

“I have a very severe case of what’s called Trump Derangement Syndrome,” the woman admitted, addressing Biden.

“It probably predates his announcement for election because I know people in New York City who dealt with him years ago, but I have a frustration also with the Democratic Party,” she continued.

“I would like to see the party and every candidate come out with a very simple message regarding him: He won the election by 70,000 votes in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan. He won it because he had help by the Russians,” she claimed as Biden nodded along.

“He refuses to do anything to stop that, he’s failing in carrying out the most basic function to uphold the Constitution. He’s not defending our national security, he has no interest in doing it,” she proclaimed.

“I don’t want to live in a country run by Vladimir Putin,” she continued to rent, adding “I don’t think anybody in the country should want that. I don’t understand why millions of people don’t get that message.

“And I think every candidate needs to pound that message home again and again and again. He’s an illegitimate president in my mind,” she bellowed, as the crowd applauded and Biden looked on.

“I think all the talk about impeachment and what the Democrats should do, that’s fine — it’s theoretical at this point. Let them investigate, let them subpoena, let them go to the Supreme Court. He’s illegitimate,” she exclaimed, “and my biggest fear is he’s going to do it again with the help of Vlad, his best pal, and we’re going to be stuck for six more years with this guy, and that is terrifying.”

“Would you be my vice presidential candidate?” Biden responded when the woman finally finished foaming at the mouth.

“Folks, look, I absolutely agree,” he added.

Biden further claimed that he will not “get in the mud wrestling” with Trump or “stoop to his level” and engage in “name-calling,” despite the fact that last week he labeled Trump a “clown” and “no good S.O.B.” at a fund-raiser.

Recent numbers have show that Biden is the favored Democrat to take on Trump. A new state-level survey by Quinnipiac University finds Biden at 53 percent and Trump at 42 percent in a head-to-head match-up in Pennsylvania.