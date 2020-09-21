Video: Biden AGAIN Says Millions Of Americans Have Died From Coronavirus

For at least the third time, Joe Biden has claimed that millions of Americans have died from the coronavirus.

During speech honoring Ruth Bader Ginsburg Sunday, Biden blamed President Trump for the spread of the virus and stated “It’s estimated that 200 million people have died—probably by the time I—finish this talk.”

.@JoeBiden during speech honoring RBG: "And PERHAPS——most cruelly of all———if Donald Trump has his way, the complications from COVID-19, which are well beyond——what they should be. It's estimated that 200 million people have died—probably by the time I—finish this talk." pic.twitter.com/Vl3FCdPgSA — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 20, 2020

Then literally seconds after making the wildly inaccurate statement, Biden said that six million people have been infected.

Literally 12 seconds later he says 6 million people have been infected 🤦 "The complication 'v-COVID-19—like lung scarring and heart damage——could become the next—deniable pre-existing condition for over 6 MILLION! Americans. Who've already contracted the disease." pic.twitter.com/0n1t8qBFGw — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 20, 2020

If 200 million people had died of the virus, it would equate to around two-thirds of the country.

This is going beyond mere gaffe territory now, as Biden has made similar climbs on multiple occasions.

In May he claimed that the virus had cost the “Lives of millions of people, millions of people”:

One month later in June, Biden said that 120 million Americans had died:

Joe Biden is very confused. He just falsely claimed 120 million Americans (more than one-third of the country) died from the coronavirus. This is after he previously claimed 150 million Americans died from guns. He's not playing with a full deck, folks. #BarelyThereBiden pic.twitter.com/GwKgdiFjdb — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) June 25, 2020

President Trump commented “That’s a serious error. That is not a permissible type of error. There is something going on.”

“It’s wonderful to say I feel sorry or that’s too bad, because I do, except we are talking about the presidency of the United States, and it is just not acceptable,” Trump added.

If I ever said something so mortifyingly stupid, the Fake News Media would come down on me with a vengeance. This is beyond a normal mistake. Why isn’t the media reporting it? pic.twitter.com/KkuWLkMfp7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2020



In what looks to be a clear operating system rebooting, Nancy Pelosi hits the restart button on George Stephanopoulos’ interview with her, and both the host and the audience watching are left baffled.

The Emergency Election Sale is now live! Get 30% to 60% off our most popular products today!