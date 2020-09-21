Video: Biden AGAIN Says Millions Of Americans Have Died From Coronavirus

Image Credits: Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

For at least the third time, Joe Biden has claimed that millions of Americans have died from the coronavirus.

During speech honoring Ruth Bader Ginsburg Sunday, Biden blamed President Trump for the spread of the virus and stated “It’s estimated that 200 million people have died—probably by the time I—finish this talk.”

Then literally seconds after making the wildly inaccurate statement, Biden said that six million people have been infected.

If 200 million people had died of the virus, it would equate to around two-thirds of the country.

This is going beyond mere gaffe territory now, as Biden has made similar climbs on multiple occasions.

In May he claimed that the virus had cost the “Lives of millions of people, millions of people”:

One month later in June, Biden said that 120 million Americans had died:

President Trump commented “That’s a serious error. That is not a permissible type of error. There is something going on.”

“It’s wonderful to say I feel sorry or that’s too bad, because I do, except we are talking about the presidency of the United States, and it is just not acceptable,” Trump added.


In what looks to be a clear operating system rebooting, Nancy Pelosi hits the restart button on George Stephanopoulos’ interview with her, and both the host and the audience watching are left baffled.

The Emergency Election Sale is now live! Get 30% to 60% off our most popular products today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Report: Covid "Whistleblowers" Are Making Money From Tattling On Those Who Break Rules

Report: Covid “Whistleblowers” Are Making Money From Tattling On Those Who Break Rules

U.S. News
Comments
The Open Supreme Court Seat Is A Final Test For Trump, Senate Republicans And America’s Conservatives

The Open Supreme Court Seat Is A Final Test For Trump, Senate Republicans And America’s Conservatives

U.S. News
Comments

Police Warn of Apps That Solicit Child Pornography From Young Users

U.S. News
comments

Eric Holder Says Dems Must Pack Supreme Court If Trump Confirms ‘Illegitimate’ Justice

U.S. News
comments

BLM Supporter Randomly Shoots 3 People In The Head At Point-Blank Range In Cold Blood

U.S. News
comments

Comments