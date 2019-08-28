Video: Biden Apparently Forgets Obama's Name

Joe Biden apparently forgot Obama’s name when referring to the former president during a recent speech.

Biden was speaking about Russia’s annexation of Crimea during the Obama administration when he paused after stating “President…” and then broke the pause by stating “my boss.”

Joe Biden appears to forget Barack Obama's name pic.twitter.com/ffyaqSHYBA — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 28, 2019

It’s pretty well known (to say the least) that President Obama was Biden’s boss, so unless Biden forgot Obama’s name it’s not clear why Biden would need to make the clarification.

According to the audio:

“Because they invaded another country, and annexed a significant portion of Crimea, he’s [presumably Trump] saying that it was President… my boss, it was his fault.”

Support for Biden has been tanking lately as questions emerge over his cognitive abilities due to his numerous “gaffes” on the campaign trail, which had led some to focus on the fact that Biden had two brain surgeries in 1988, in which he said that surgeons gave him a “35 to 50 percent range” of “being completely normal” after the surgery.

“I said: ‘What are my chances of getting off this table and being completely normal?’ He said: ‘Well, your chances of living are a lot better.’

“And I said, ‘OK. What are they?’ He said, ‘Well, they’re in the 35 to 50 percent range.’ And I thought, well – seriously, I was a born optimist – I said, well, hell, that means 35 out of 100, 50 out of 100 make it. I might as well be the one.”

“I said: ‘What’s the most likely thing that will happen if I live?’ He said, ‘Well, the side of the brain that the first aneurysm is on controls your ability to speak.’ And I thought: ‘Why in the hell didn’t they tell me this before the ’88 campaign?’ It could have saved us all a lot of trouble, you know what I mean?”

Biden ran for president in 1988 until he withdrew from the race after dealing with several controversies.

Over the past weekend, the former vice president even went on the defensive by stating “I want to be clear, I’m not going nuts.”

One of Biden’s surgeon’s even said Biden was clearly “as sharp as he was 31 years ago” during the surgeries, but the statement has apparently done little to quell concerns given Biden’s drop in support.

