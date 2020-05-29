Video: Biden Demands You Wear A Mask Outside, While Not Wearing A Mask Outside

Image Credits: Screenshot.

Sleepy Joe Biden is part of a video campaign being pushed by a Washington Post ‘creator’, demanding that Americans must wear face masks in public, even if they are outside just walking a dog. Biden was seen outside just two days ago not wearing a mask, however.

The video features Biden in his basement telling Dave Jorgenson  “I told you to wear your mask outside.”

“You need to wear your mask outside. I don’t care if you’re just walking your dog.” Biden adds:

The video prompted the Trump campaign to note that Biden wants Americans to submit to the mask rules, but doesn’t even follow them himself:

During the interview from which the picture of Biden came, CNN’s chief political correspondent Dana Bash stated that “wearing a mask has become a cultural and political flashpoint. The President is involved in that, even stoking that.”

Biden replied, “Sure, he is and look, he’s stoking deaths. That’s not going to increase the likelihood that people are going to be better off.”

Biden called Trump “a fool, an absolute fool,” a fake “macho” guy whose actions are “costing people’s lives.”

This week Biden emerged from his basement for the first time in two months.

