VIDEO: Biden rally chaos as crowd swarms #MeToo protester

Joe Biden fans erupted on Friday after a man holding a #MeToo protest sign disrupted the candidate’s rally in Reno, Nevada.

Video shows Biden speaking to a small group at the University of Nevada-Reno on Friday when a man towards the back of the audience got up and began shouting towards the media, while holding a homemade sign reading “#MeToo.”

BIDEN IN NEVADA: Protestor at small Joe Biden rally is forced out by police pic.twitter.com/LqYmp7KL3h — Jose Castillo Jr (@JoseCastilloJr) September 27, 2019

The video shows a brutish man getting in the protester’s face.

“No, no, no, no, no, no, no,” Biden said, attempting to quell the chaos that was quickly unfolding.

“Let him go, let him go,” Biden begged as the crowd ignored him and began to swarm the protester.

“Biden is a predator!” the man shouted.

One Biden fan attempted to shield the sign from the TV cameras, while another tried to hold an even smaller sign in front of the #MeToo sign.

“No, no, no, no,” Biden said in vain as things quickly spun out of control and the otherwise docile crowd was awoken.

As police grabbed the protester, Biden said, “Let him go. Let him go.”

He added, “I’m sorry,” as the crowd chanted, “Biden.”

The protest was a reminder of several that hit the Clinton campaign in 2016.

Video shows a protester holding a “rape” sign at a Hillary Clinton Las Vegas rally being beaten by a mob of the candidate’s supporters near the media pen.

Protester with "Rape" sign is tackled at #Clinton rally in #Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/sJvGvFnpgt — John Treanor (@NewsTreanor) October 13, 2016

The video shows several people in union t-shirt sparring with the man, who is trying to get away from them.

He could be seen holding onto the security fence as he was ripped off and thrown to the ground.

Bill Clinton “rape” protesters were pushed and shoved during two Florida rallies days earlier.

Clinton was speaking in Fort Myers, Florida when a man wearing a “Hillary for Prison” t-shirt began shouting “rapist” as Clinton was talking.

As Clinton stopped talking, the camera panned to show the protester being shoved by a Hillary supporter. He could be seen struggling to maintain his footing.

A similar incident took place hours later in Safety Harbor when a man and woman held up handmade signs reading “BILL = RAPIST.”

Clinton urged the crowd to cheer for him.

“Give this guy a hand. They have had a terrible week and he’s just gotta do this,” he said.

The protester was grabbed on the arm by a security agent and another person around the shoulder, and forcefully led out.

The woman was led out, as well.

During the same week, a man wearing a Bill Clinton “RAPE” t-shirt was positioned behind Hillary during a rally in Detroit, Michigan. Video showed him tumbling down the stairs as campaign personnel attempted to force him out of the venue.