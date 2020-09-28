Video: Biden Says Trump Is "Sort Of Like" Nazi Propagandist Joseph Goebbels

Image Credits: Screenshot.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden sparked fury at the weekend by directly comparing President Trump to the chief Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels.

“He’s sort of like Goebbels,” the former vice president said in an appearance on MSNBC, adding “You say the lie long enough, keep repeating it, repeating it, repeating it, it becomes common knowledge.”

Biden made the comment after host Stephanie Ruhle said that “One of the things he says over and over is that you will push a socialist agenda.”

“You’ve said it very clearly, you are not a socialist. And you actually have a record to prove that you’re not. But what the president does, he says you are, he says it twice as often and twice as loud,” Ruhle commented.

“Trump is clearing protests in front of the White House that are peaceful, you know, with the military,” Biden also claimed during the interview, noting that “This guy is more Castro than Churchill.”

When Biden compared Trump to a literal Nazi murderer, the MSNBC host provided zero push back.

Watch:

Elsewhere during the interview, Biden completely lost his train of thought while speaking:

President Trump, meanwhile, has suggested that Biden should take a drug test before the first debate:

Trump reiterated Sunday that he is not joking, noting that he watched previous Democrat debates where Biden was clearly “out of it”.

“People say he was on performance-enhancing drugs; a lot of people have said that, a lot of people have written that,” Trump said.

When asked Sunday if he will take a test by a reporter, Biden refused to answer:

The Emergency Election Sale is now live! Get 30% to 60% off our most popular products today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Chinese State Media Outlet Throws Support Behind Black Lives Matter

Chinese State Media Outlet Throws Support Behind Black Lives Matter

U.S. News
Comments
Researcher Suggests Deliberate Chinese Propaganda Campaign Forced World Into Lockdown

Researcher Suggests Deliberate Chinese Propaganda Campaign Forced World Into Lockdown

U.S. News
Comments

Leftists Express Satisfaction After Former Trump Campaign Manager Reportedly Threatens Suicide

U.S. News
comments

Nancy Pelosi Prepares for House of Representatives Vote to Elect the President

U.S. News
comments

Atlanta BLM Founder Arrested After Spending $200,000 In Donations On House, Entertainment, & Suits

U.S. News
comments

Comments