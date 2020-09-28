Video: Biden Says Trump Is "Sort Of Like" Nazi Propagandist Joseph Goebbels

Democratic candidate Joe Biden sparked fury at the weekend by directly comparing President Trump to the chief Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels.

“He’s sort of like Goebbels,” the former vice president said in an appearance on MSNBC, adding “You say the lie long enough, keep repeating it, repeating it, repeating it, it becomes common knowledge.”

Biden made the comment after host Stephanie Ruhle said that “One of the things he says over and over is that you will push a socialist agenda.”

“You’ve said it very clearly, you are not a socialist. And you actually have a record to prove that you’re not. But what the president does, he says you are, he says it twice as often and twice as loud,” Ruhle commented.

“Trump is clearing protests in front of the White House that are peaceful, you know, with the military,” Biden also claimed during the interview, noting that “This guy is more Castro than Churchill.”

When Biden compared Trump to a literal Nazi murderer, the MSNBC host provided zero push back.

Watch:

.@JoeBiden liken @realDonaldTrump to Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels. Goebbels helped carry out the systematic murder of more than six million Jewish people. This is unacceptable, offensive and demeans the memory of the Holocaust. Biden must apologize! pic.twitter.com/HgncgsHQbe — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) September 27, 2020

Elsewhere during the interview, Biden completely lost his train of thought while speaking:

President Trump, meanwhile, has suggested that Biden should take a drug test before the first debate:

I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2020

President Trump on upcoming Presidential debate: "Will I go on the attack? I have no idea, I have no idea how [Biden's] going to be. He's always different when he comes out because he's on a different medication."pic.twitter.com/ZhKTCfY7Uj — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) September 27, 2020

Trump reiterated Sunday that he is not joking, noting that he watched previous Democrat debates where Biden was clearly “out of it”.

“People say he was on performance-enhancing drugs; a lot of people have said that, a lot of people have written that,” Trump said.

When asked Sunday if he will take a test by a reporter, Biden refused to answer:

Joe Biden was asked whether he will take a drug test before the debate. "No, I have no comment," he said. pic.twitter.com/jHX5qfESR2 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 27, 2020

