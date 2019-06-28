VIDEO: Biden spooked by Bernie’s hand in his personal space!

It turns out Joe Biden doesn’t like people in his personal space.

As rival Bernie Sanders was attempting to get the attention of moderators during tonight’s Democratic debate, he waved his hand, putting it over Biden’s podium.

As the camera showed Biden, he noticed Sanders’s hand, and appeared startled, raising his eyebrows and jerking his head back.

Watch:

This is the best moment of the night. Biden avoiding Bernie's hand. #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/owQV70Jxdy — Haleigh Hoffman (@HaleighHoffman) June 28, 2019



