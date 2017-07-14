VIDEO: Bill Clinton chews tongue, hand quivers during appearance

Bill Clinton gave a bizarre performance today during a joint appearance with George W. Bush.

The 43rd president slouched in his chair, had wild eyes as he spoke and his hand quivered as he held the microphone.

Watch:

Clinton also appeared to have sores on his lip and face, and during the question, he could be seen chewing on his tongue.

While campaigning in Iowa in early 2016, to rescue Hillary’s floundering presidential campaign, the former president’s hand could be seen trembling while he was making a point.

As he was explaining his wife’s rationale for invoking 9/11 to defend her ties to Wall Street, Clinton said, “She was making the point that the people devastated on 9/11 were people to her, not categories.”

Watch his left hand at the :30 mark:

In 2013, Clinton denied having Parkinson’s.

“I have a condition that sometimes you get with aging,” Clinton said at the time, the Huffington Post reported. “You may have noticed it; my hand has a little tremor when I’m tired and a lot of people do when they’re older.”

“The first time it happened, I had to go get myself checked to make sure I didn’t have Parkinson’s [disease],” he said.

He said his doctor claimed he didn’t though Clinton didn’t say what condition he has.

As Clinton was on the stage in Philadelphia on the eve of the general election, he didn’t look like he was all there.

As both Chelsea Clinton and Michelle Obama spoke, the former president appeared spaced out, frequently chewing on his tongue.

Watch: