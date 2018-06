Leftist comedian Bill Maher wants to “crash the US economy” if that’s what it takes to stop President Trump.

That’s right, he wants Americans to suffer from poverty, joblessness and higher suicide rates if that’ll get him an American president he likes.

“Please, bring on the recession. Sorry if that hurts people,” he said.

This shows you the utter elitism of the anti-Trump establishment who want to keep people down and unable to prosper.

You’ll also want to watch: