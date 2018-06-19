Video: Bitter Hillary Calls Trump 'Unchristian Liar' Over Child Immigration Policy

Crooked Hillary Clinton scuttled out of the shadows once again Monday night to take yet more swipes at the President, this time over immigration, despite the fact that she herself advocated the same policy, which was introduced under Obama.

Referring to the arrest of all who cross the border illegally, and the subsequent separation of them from their children, Hillary claimed “This is not happening because of the ‘Democrats’ law'” as the White House has claimed.”

“Separating families is not mandated by law at all. That is an outright lie. And it is incumbent on all of us, journalists and citizens alike, to call it just that.” Clinton declared.

JUST IN: "That is an outright lie," Hillary Clinton says of Trump White House saying separation of families at the US border is mandated by law. pic.twitter.com/iTMEmzRzss — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 18, 2018

“Nor are these policies rooted in religion,” Hillary continued.

“In fact, those who selectively use the Bible to justify this cruelty are ignoring a central tenet of Christianity,” she said, going on to claim she has ‘studied’ the Bible.

“I went to a lot of years of Sunday School, I even taught it from time to time, I’ve studied the Bible, both the Old and the new Testament, and what is being done using the name of religion is contrary to everything I was ever taught.” Clinton stated.

“Jesus said, ‘Suffer the little children unto me.’ He did not say, ‘Let the children suffer.’ she exclaimed.

Hillary Clinton: "Those who selectively use the Bible to justify this cruelty are ignoring a central tenant of Christianity … [Jesus] did not say, “Let the children suffer.” pic.twitter.com/OTJqShBCAT — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 18, 2018

This new Bible expert is the same Hillary Clinton who has defended rapists in court who she knew were guilty, and the same Hillary Clinton who vehemently champions abortion.

She is also fundraising off the back of the immigration problem, despite not being a candidate for anything, and claiming it is a “humanitarian crisis” created by “Trump’s immigration policies.”

The immigration policy, known as the Flores Settlement Agreement, is a continuation of the Obama administration’s actions on the border. It mandates that all illegal border crossers have their children taken into federal custody.

Democrats are claiming the children are being held in conditions similar to “concentration camps,” yet reports have shown that the shelters actually provide them with a quality of life higher than the 13 million American children who are living in poverty.

Hillary herself approved of the policy in 2014, and she said the children should be sent back to where they came from:

“Many children are fleeing from that violence,” said Hillary, before being asked again by Christiane Amanpour, “Should they be able to stay here, it’s safer?”

“It may be safer but that’s not the answer,” Hillary responded, before Amanpour asked again, “So you’re saying they should be sent back now?”

“Well, they should be sent back as soon as it can be determined who the responsible adults in their families are,” responded Hillary, adding that they should be “reunited with their families.”

“We have to send a clear message, just because your child gets across the border. That doesn’t mean that child gets to stay,” said Hillary, adding that this was important to encourage more children not to “make that dangerous journey.”