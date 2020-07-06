Video: Black Armed Militia Holds Up White Drivers For Reparations

Image Credits: @selfdeclaredref/Twitter.

A black radical militia group demanded reparations from white drivers at gunpoint while protest-marching the Confederate Memorial Carving in Georgia on Independence Day.

The group, known as the Not Fucking Around Coalition (NFAC), marched up and down a road at Stone Mountain Park near Atlanta clad in black fatigues, armed with military-style rifles, and yelling, “Black Power.”

In one video, a black militia member is seen approaching a white man in his vehicle and demanding reparations while holding his rifle menacingly.

“I’m your worst nightmare, bruh,” he tells the driver. “We ain’t Black Lives Matter, we ain’t none of that bullshit.”

The driver didn’t appear intimidated, and asked, “Who are you?”

“We’re black militia, your worst nightmare,” the armed black man says, accusing the man of “raping, robbing, and killing” black people.

“You steal a people’s culture then dare to have an attitude about it,” he says. “Where’s our reparations?”

The driver, amused by the LARP, asks the militia member, “What did I ever do to you?”

“It’s not what you did, it’s what your ancestors did,” the militia member replies.

The driver dismisses the black militia member with a wave and says “I ain’t getting into this with ya’ll.”

The militia member then walked away.

The militia was clearly ready to instigate confrontations with “white militias”, but they appeared disappointed when they didn’t find such groups around the park.

“We here! Where the fuck you at? We in your house!” a militia member shouts through a bullhorn.

Such a demonstration was clearly meant to further divide the American people by race, as the establishment wants, but luckily the other militia and Second Amendment groups didn’t take the obvious bait.

