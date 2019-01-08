Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Watch Now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
News
Featured Stories
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
Alex Jones
The David Knight Show
War Room
Special Reports
Infowars Archive
Store
Breaking News
Contact
Media Inquiries
Affiliates
Contributors
Social Media
Newsletter
Subscribe to The Banned Show
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
VIDEO: Black Leader Calls For Killing Of All Whites
Watch radical activist call for white genocide in South Africa
The Alex Jones Show -
January 8, 2019
Watch Video Here!
Related Articles
Germany: Left-Wing Terrorists Attempt to Assassinate Right-Wing AfD Chairman
World News
Comments
Russian Patriarch Warns ‘Antichrist’ Will Control Humans Through Gadgets
World News
Comments
As Irish Abortions Begin, Government Plans to Censor Pro-life Dissent
World News
Comments
French PM says new, tougher laws on unauthorized protests coming in wake of Yellow Vest clashes
World News
Comments
Khan’s London: Kids See Parents Knifed, Woman Strangled to Death, Multiple Stabbings
World News
Comments
Comments