Video: Black Lives Matter Using White People As Human Shields Against Police

Black Lives Matter organisers have taken to using white people marching with them as human shields to separate themselves from police.

Video out of Rochester, New York, shows organisers demanding that white people form a front line between black protesters and the police.

“If you’re white and you got a shield, you need to be making a perimeter from whatever this street is to whatever that street is. If you are black, stay in the middle,” an organiser with a megaphone is heard ordering in the footage.

“White shields! White shields make a circle!” another person demands.

White shields

City Hall – Rochester, NY pic.twitter.com/Zfcp21W8GI — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) September 6, 2020

White bodies to the front! (See it a lot) The only good ally is a battered ally! — Wanderscholar (@wanderingsoundr) September 6, 2020

It's actually written into their game plan for Whites to be cannon fodder. — TimeTimeTime (@IsItTimeForA) September 6, 2020

White privilege to deflect the pepper balls — 🏴‍☠️BSC Hooah 🇺🇸 (@ol_ironsight) September 6, 2020

What if you’re mixed? Do you get to pick where you go? — Mike Hunt716912 (@mike_hunt716912) September 6, 2020

The tactics have also been witnessed in Portland, among other places:

The shield line moving forward towards the police, prompting them to declare a riot minutes later #Portland #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/xk0PrFvUaH — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 22, 2020

Front line wall of shields and umbrellas at the Portland Police Bureau #Portland #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/Be6aHBE4Lu — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 22, 2020

The idea is that police are less likely to respond with force against white people, and if they do… well, whitey takes the beating so it’s ok.

Rochester was the site of more rioting this past weekend:

#HappeningNow the protesters in Rochester NY are "shutting down restaurants", tables are broken, people running off scared #rochesterprotests pic.twitter.com/oxmlZp526w — @SCOOTERCASTER (FNTV) (@ScooterCasterNY) September 5, 2020

Black Lives Matter rioters try to break into apartment buildings. pic.twitter.com/xcEb6fns9F — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 5, 2020

BLM rioters in Rochester, N.Y. set a bus stop on fire earlier tonight. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/cvKO8L3SBj — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 5, 2020

Black Lives Matter rioters in Rochester are now launching fireworks attacks on police. pic.twitter.com/cY7XSLz2C7 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 5, 2020

further footage revealed one agitator declaring that the violence should be directed more “toward the white folks”:

