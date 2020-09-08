Video: Black Lives Matter Using White People As Human Shields Against Police

Image Credits: Screenshot.

Black Lives Matter organisers have taken to using white people marching with them as human shields to separate themselves from police.

Video out of Rochester, New York, shows organisers demanding that white people form a front line between black protesters and the police.

“If you’re white and you got a shield, you need to be making a perimeter from whatever this street is to whatever that street is. If you are black, stay in the middle,” an organiser with a megaphone is heard ordering in the footage.

“White shields! White shields make a circle!” another person demands.

The tactics have also been witnessed in Portland, among other places:

The idea is that police are less likely to respond with force against white people, and if they do… well, whitey takes the beating so it’s ok.

Rochester was the site of more rioting this past weekend:

further footage revealed one agitator declaring that the violence should be directed more “toward the white folks”:

