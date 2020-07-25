Video: Black Militia Member Accidentally Shoots Comrades During BLM Protest

Several members of a heavily-armed black militia group were injured after one of its members accidentally fired several shots during their Black Lives Matter protest in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday.

The self-described “Not Fucking Around Coalition” (NFAC) had planned a rally at Baxter Square Park to protest the death of Breonna Taylor by Louisville police.

Protesters scattered following the gunshots, with some hiding behind cars while others fled the area.

But many of the militia members just took a knee while police moved in to help the wounded.

One of the members of the NFAC told fellow protesters, “we had a little accident, it happens,” according to Fox News.

All of the victims were transported to the University of Louisville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

The Louisville Black Lives Matter chapter disavowed the black militant group, calling them “outside agitators.”

The NFAC is the same radical group who marched on Stone Mountain Park in Georgia earlier this month to protest the Confederate Memorial Carving, shaking down white drivers at gunpoint for reparations as they did so.

A black radical militia group demanded reparations from white drivers at gunpoint while protest-marching the Confederate Memorial Carving in Georgia on Independence Day.

