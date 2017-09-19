Video: BLM and Trump Supporters Shatter 'Divided America' Narrative

When a group of BLM activists showed up to the pro-Trump “Mother of All Rallies” (MOAR) Saturday, they expected to stand in a very militant way, but instead they were invited onstage to speak about their movement and come together as Americans.

When the group originally showed up at the Washington, D.C. protest, they were greeted by people yelling, “U.S.A., if you don’t like it then get out!”

They quickly gained the attention of the crowd and instead of starting a fight, a Trump rally organizer invited the group onto the stage for an opportunity to share their message.

“Whether they disagree or agree with your message is irrelevant. It’s the fact you have the right to have a message, just like all of them have the right to their message,” he told the BLM leader before handing over the microphone.

“I am an American! And the beauty of America is that when you see something broke in your country you can mobilize to fix it,” the BLM leader said to a cheering crowd of Trump supporters.

He continued by stating that the reason Black Lives Matter exists is that a black man can get choked and die on live television and nothing happens, apparently referring to the death of Eric Garner.

The crowd reacted by screaming “shut up” and claiming that Garner “was a criminal.”

“We are not anti-cop,” he declared, but the crowd asserted, “yes you are!”

“We are anti-bad cop. We say if a cop is bad, he needs to get fired like a bad plumber, like a bad lawyer, like a bad f***ing politician!”

The crowd responded with a roar of applause and when one man shouted, “All lives matter,” the BLM speaker agreed, “You are so right, all lives matter right?”

He then insisted that when a black life is lost there is no justice, but the crowd asked why the group doesn’t focus on black on black crime.

To close out the speech he told a cheering crowd “If we really want to make America great, we do it together.”

While reflecting on the event the BLM leader revealed that it “[R]estored my faith in some of those people, because when I spoke truths, they agreed. I feel like we made progress. I feel like two sides that never listen to each other actually made progress today.”

When asked if he expected to give a speech he said, “No. I expected to come down here and stand with my fist in the air in a very militant way and to exchange insults, maybe some dirty looks, or who knows what.”

“If not on a grander level, but just person to person, I think we really made some substantial steps without either side yielding anything,” he admitted.

What he wants conservatives to understand is that “One of the leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement is a proud American and a Christian who cares deeply about this country, who cares deeply about the people in it, whether they are documented or not. I want them to understand that we are educated, that we apply a strategy, but we come from a place of love.”

He went on to say, “We really are here to help this country move toward a better place, not to destroy it. A man who controls a 4,000-member militia shook my hand and said, ‘I always knew I identified with you, but today solidified it.’ Wow! One of the heads of Bikers for Trump came up and shook my hand, asked me to take a picture with his son. A little blonde-haired kid named Jacob. That’s special.”

“Here I went from being their enemy, to someone they want to take pictures with their children and that’s the power of communication. We came out to demonstrate and chant, but we didn’t have to, we just spoke. It worked and I’m happy about that,” he proclaimed.

One thing to take note of is the kindness shown by the Trump supporters in comparison with violent liberals who are shutting down free speech for conservatives and even physically assaulting them.

The MSM has been largely silent about this inspirational moment of unity because it destroys their narrative of a divided America.