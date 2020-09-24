Video: BLM Crowd Told Police "Get Ready To F***ing Die" Before Shooting

Video from earlier in the day Wednesday shows BLM agitators heckling Louisville police telling them to “get ready to fucking die” just hours before two police officers were shot after an indictment was returned in the Breonna Taylor case.

One person shouted at Louisville police, “All y’all get ready to fucking die!” pic.twitter.com/dTHVDeKjCT — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2020

Later, chaos unfolded, as police were attacked and shot at:

BREAKING: Shots fired and an Officer down in Louisville pic.twitter.com/5QqZpS5YfA — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) September 24, 2020

WATCH: Gunfire erupts during protest in Louisville, Kentucky; 1 officer down, condition unknown pic.twitter.com/dj53AzpcQ7 — BNO News (@BNONews) September 24, 2020

Interim Police Chief Robert Schroeder later told reporters that one of the officers who was shot underwent surgery, and that both are in stable condition.

The chief added that one suspect is in custody, and warned “I am very concerned about the safety of our officers.”

“We have had two officers shot tonight and it’s very serious. It’s a dangerous condition. I think the safety of the officers and community we serve is utmost importance,” Schroeder urged.

FBI Louisville and @LMPD are seeking the public's help regarding the shooting of LMPD officers on 09/23/2020. Anyone with pictures or videos of the incident is asked to provide those files using https://t.co/6PCitiZl9J. — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) September 24, 2020

The FBI Louisville SWAT team has responded to an LMPD officer being shot and will continue to assist in the investigation. — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) September 24, 2020

Praying for the two police officers that were shot tonight in Louisville, Kentucky. The Federal Government stands behind you and is ready to help. Spoke to @GovAndyBeshear and we are prepared to work together, immediately upon request! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2020

Earlier, a grand jury elected not to bring murder charges against officers involved in an apartment raid which resulted in Taylor’s death, prompting rioting and violence.

One of three police officers involved in the raid was indicted on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

The Emergency Election Sale is now live! Get 30% to 60% off our most popular products today!