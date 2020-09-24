Video: BLM Crowd Told Police "Get Ready To F***ing Die" Before Shooting

Video from earlier in the day Wednesday shows BLM agitators heckling Louisville police telling them to “get ready to fucking die” just hours before two police officers were shot after an indictment was returned in the Breonna Taylor case.

Later, chaos unfolded, as police were attacked and shot at:

Interim Police Chief Robert Schroeder later told reporters that one of the officers who was shot underwent surgery, and that both are in stable condition.

The chief added that one suspect is in custody, and warned “I am very concerned about the safety of our officers.”

“We have had two officers shot tonight and it’s very serious. It’s a dangerous condition. I think the safety of the officers and community we serve is utmost importance,” Schroeder urged.

Earlier, a grand jury elected not to bring murder charges against officers involved in an apartment raid which resulted in Taylor’s death, prompting rioting and violence.

One of three police officers involved in the raid was indicted on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

