Video: BLM Protesters Demand Removal of Statue They Know Nothing About

A video clip out of Oxford, UK shows two protesters demanding the removal of the Cecil Rhodes statue before admitting they don’t even know who he is.

Thousands of demonstrators gathered outside Oxford’s Oriel College yesterday to demand the removal of “imperialist” Rhodes statue because it is “incompatible” with the city’s “commitment to anti-racism.”

However, it appeared as though some of them didn’t even know why they were there.

“Do you support tearing down the statue?” two men, who both appear to be Muslims, are asked by a woman.

“Yeah,” they respond.

Yesterday's protest at Oxford for the removal of the Rhodes statue…

" To be honest I don't even know who he is" – BLM protester pic.twitter.com/dkz7rOfUL0 — 🇬🇧 David Poulden 🥶 (@PouldenDavid) June 10, 2020

“Why are you against it?” she enquires.

“To be honest, I don’t actually know who he is,” responds one of the men.

“And this has just proved my point, they haven’t got a clue about the history of the things they hate, they just do so because they are being told to,” said one respondent to the clip.

Meanwhile, a local council in Poole, Dorset is attempting to remove a statue of Lord Baden-Powell, the founder of the scouts, but residents have turned up to protect it.

British public defending cultural heritage in Poole. Baden-Powell statue now not being removed today. pic.twitter.com/qJuakSQVyo — Michael Heaver (@Michael_Heaver) June 11, 2020

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

The first-ever nascent iodine Survival Shield X-2 Spray is finally here! Now available at 33% off!