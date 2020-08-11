Video: BLM Speaker Claims Rioters Looting Gucci Stores "Is Reparations"

A Black Lives Matter rally outside a Chicago police station on Monday featured a speaker who defended the looting and rioting seen over the past few months.

The rally was held in response to the arrest of over 100 rioters over the weekend.

BLM Chicago posted a flyer on Twitter advertising the event, claiming, “The people arrested last night” were “protesting another police shooting” and were jailed for “taking reparations from corporations.”

A speaker at the rally, BLM activist Ariel Atkins, told the crowd, “I don’t care if someone decides to loot a Gucci or a Macy’s or a Nike, because that makes sure that person eats. That makes sure that person has clothes.”

“That makes sure that person can make some kind of money because this city obviously doesn’t care about them,” she continued. “Not only that, that’s reparations.”

