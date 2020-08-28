VIDEO: BLM TikToker Threatens to ‘Go On a Rampage,’ Cries Because Rioters Were Shot in Kenosha

Video footage of a Black Lives Matter activist on TikTok who thrashed about in the passenger seat of a vehicle, said she felt like she was about to go on “a f**king rampage,” and shed tears for rioters who were shot while attacking a 17-year-old boy in Kenosha, went viral this week on social media.

In the video, TikTok user @actingshy yells, “I feel like I’m about to go on a f**king rampage.”

The young woman then thrashes around in her seat, striking out with her fists and rocking back and forth.

“Civilians! Civilians! Are out there with AR-15s shootin’ and killin’ protesters. And you motherf**kers wanna get on TikTok and talk about, ‘What if he did this? What if he did this?’ Talkin’ about Democrats want f**kin’ war. But y’all out there walkin’ around with f**kin’ AR-15s,” she continues, as saliva begins to pelt the camera. “And the police are passin’ out waters? F**k it! Stop it! F**k you, f**k your hate, f**k America, I don’t give a f**k no more. Y’all want war? Let’s do this s**t!” the activist declares. “F**k y’all. No one gives a damn about y’all f**kin’ feelings.” She then wipes away tears as the video ends. The footage found its way onto Twitter Wednesday evening. “This is how people behave before they have the whole story. Or when they want attention? #KyleRittenhouse,” a conservative activist captioned the clip. This is how people behave before they have the whole story. Or when they want attention? #KyleRittenhouse pic.twitter.com/gcV7vl00Fs — Doni "The Don"™ (@DoniTheDon_) August 26, 2020 Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, is accused of first-degree homicide in the Kenosha shooting. Video footage shows Rittenhouse being attacked by multiple individuals – later identified as felons with lengthy criminal records – and engaging them with his DPMS AR-pattern rifle. The New York Times has confirmed that video evidence shows a party other than Rittenhouse firing the first shot of the engagement.



17-year old Kyle Rittenhouse has been charged with first degree murder after defending himself from multiple violent rioters in Kenosha WI. This follows a disturbing trend of Americans being charged with felonies for standing up for themselves against the BLM mob.

