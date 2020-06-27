VIDEO: BLM Vandal Assaults Elderly Man, Runs To Police And Demands Protection When Chased

Video footage shows a monument vandal associated with the Black Lives Matter movement running and seeking refuge behind police officers moments after shoving a senior citizens to the ground.

Black Lives Matter has achieved notoriety for its association with various anti-police sentiments and slogans, such as “Defund/Abolish The Police,” “Kill All Cops,” and “Pigs In A Blanket, Fry Em Like Bacon,” as well as its supporters’ penchant for participating in violence, rioting, and the desecration of monuments.

An interesting scene unfolded earlier this week at what is reportedly Lafayette Park in Washington, D.C., where hundreds of vandals arrived with plans to destroy the statue of President Andrew Jackson.



In one video, a vandal can be seen running through a group of senior citizen counter-protesters who showed up to defend the monument, shoving and pulling one man to the ground.

The assailant then turns tail and runs away, chased by the group of senior citizens, including one man using a cane. One counter protester closes the distance and shoves the BLM activist, who momentarily assumes a fighting stance before fleeing into a group of fellow activists and hiding behind a police officer.

From his new protected position, the assailant screams at one of the counter-protesters, “You gonna hurt me? You gonna hurt me? Huh!”

“Get the f**k out of here,” a counter protester yells.

As more police officers arrive on the scene and the assailant starts talking to them and gesturing towards the counter-protesters, a man yells, “Oh, now you want the cops, huh? Now you want the cops, huh? Now you want the cops.”

The video can be seen below.

Patriots begin defending Monuments! pic.twitter.com/PGpfR8WN3M — Dead Che 💙 (@dead_che) June 25, 2020

The crowd of vandals, who had attached ropes to the statue of Andrew Jackson and were pulling in opposite directions, was ultimately repelled by police, who cleared the park as well as a nearby “Black House Autonomous Zone.”

