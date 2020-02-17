Video: Bloomberg Supports Death Panels To Decrease Healthcare Costs

Footage has surfaced of billionaire Democrat presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg advocating a healthcare system that would deny cancer treatment to the elderly and use funds for young people instead.

Shot in 2011 while Bloomberg talked with a Jewish family sitting Shiva, the video shows the former NYC mayor explaining how “healthcare will bankrupt” the country if costs aren’t cut.

“If you show up with prostate cancer and you’re 95-years-old, we should say, ‘Go and enjoy … live a long life.’ There’s no cure, and we can’t do anything,” Bloomberg said. “If you’re a young person, we should do something about it. Society’s not ready to do that yet.”

Ironically, the family Bloomberg is talking to in the clip had just waited 73 hours in a New York City emergency room before one of their family members died.

The Democratic presidential candidate’s proposal is similar to Obama-era “death panels,” where doctors refuse to treat patients who are deemed too old or too expensive to care for.

Would you trust a government-run healthcare system to decide whether you deserve to live or die?

