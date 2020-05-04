Video: Boaters Show Support for Trump 2020 with Massive Flotilla

A fleet of Trump supporters took to the open seas over the weekend to show their love for President Donald Trump.

In a massive display of boats that started in Jupiter, Florida, and made its way down the Intracoastal Waterway to President Trump’s luxury hotel Mar-a-Lago, hundreds of boaters flew flags and banners in what was dubbed “Trump Bash 2020.”

The president took note of the boaters on Sunday, addressing them with a tweet stating, “Thank you very much to our beautiful ‘boaters.’ I will never let you down!”

Watch an aerial view of the flotilla from WPTV:


The President must act against the deep state. The time for half measures is over.

The platinum standard of advanced multivitamin formulations is back in stock! Order Vitamin Mineral Fusion at 50% off today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Democrats to Use Pentagon-Funded AI System to Target Pro-Trump Narratives Online

Democrats to Use Pentagon-Funded AI System to Target Pro-Trump Narratives Online

U.S. News
Comments
FBI Director Wray’s Dirty Secret?—Part 8 of the CMU Series

FBI Director Wray’s Dirty Secret?—Part 8 of the CMU Series

U.S. News
Comments

Two Separate Reports Confirm ‘Most Intel Agencies’ In US Believe Coronavirus Came From Wuhan Lab

U.S. News
comments

Hundreds of Lockdown ‘Snitches’ Fear Backlash After Names, Addresses Published Online

U.S. News
comments

Watch: NYPD Officer Brandishes Taser, Tackles Bystander During Social-Distancing Bust

U.S. News
comments

Comments