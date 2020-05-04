Video: Boaters Show Support for Trump 2020 with Massive Flotilla

A fleet of Trump supporters took to the open seas over the weekend to show their love for President Donald Trump.

In a massive display of boats that started in Jupiter, Florida, and made its way down the Intracoastal Waterway to President Trump’s luxury hotel Mar-a-Lago, hundreds of boaters flew flags and banners in what was dubbed “Trump Bash 2020.”

The president took note of the boaters on Sunday, addressing them with a tweet stating, “Thank you very much to our beautiful ‘boaters.’ I will never let you down!”

Thank you very much to our beautiful “boaters.” I will never let you down! pic.twitter.com/Ot5Ffnjj9G — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2020

Watch an aerial view of the flotilla from WPTV:





The President must act against the deep state. The time for half measures is over.

The platinum standard of advanced multivitamin formulations is back in stock! Order Vitamin Mineral Fusion at 50% off today!