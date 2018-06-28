Video: Bohemian Grove Employees Speak Out - Elites Hide in Shadows

Image Credits: Aarkwilde / Wikimedia Commons.

Employees of the enigmatic Bohemian Grove – where elites gather in northern California to plan your future – speak out about the decades-old rituals kept secret from the Amercian public.

A citizen journalist met with two employees of the Grove to find out what goes on in the Redwood Forests.

Tony Scardelli – Bohemian Grove Report

Regan C. Balman – Trump Salutes North Korean General! MSM Prefers Nuclear War

Regan C. Balman – Is Satan’s Empire About to Crumble? What is the Destiny of Mankind?

Greg Reese – Plans to withdraw the US From the UNHRC

Greg Reese – Trump’s War Against Slavery

Curt Frantz – The Brilliant, Insightful Scott Adams and His 3+1 Errors

Matt Crews – Trump Derangement Syndrome

Jadon Lucero – Disease X Created by NWO

Trump's Approval Rating With Hispanics Up Ten Percent In One Month

Poll: Most Americans Say Social Media Sites Censor Political Views

Trump Jr. Blames Dems’ Rhetoric For Assassination Threats

‘We’re Looking at the Destruction of the Constitution of the United States’: Leftist Meltdown At Trump SCOTUS Pick

Trump’s Supreme Court legacy could be more conservative than Reagan’s

