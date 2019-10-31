Video: Boy Tells Drag Queen He Wants to Be Spiderman – Gets Told He Can Be Princess Spiderman

A morbidly obese drag queen corrected a little boy during a Halloween event at a local library, when he expressed he wanted to dress up as Spiderman.

Footage from the event shows the young boy being asked what he wanted to be, before the child, who is dressed in a pink tutu, answered “Spiderman.”

“You wanna be a Spiderman?” the drag queen asks the boy, as he nods in confirmation.

“Or, a princess Spiderman,” the drag queen says, “you never know.”

It’s not clear why the boy’s parents would put him in a dress when he clearly tells the drag queen he wants to be Spiderman.

By the way, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is now live! Get 70% off Survival Shield X-3 and an additional 50% off other products with free shipping and double Patriot Points!

Watch Live

Featured


Related Articles

Texas School District Mandates Transgender Education For 8-Year-Olds

Texas School District Mandates Transgender Education For 8-Year-Olds

U.S. News
Comments
Daily Wire Founder Says Conservatism is About 'Conserving Liberalism'

Daily Wire Founder Says Conservatism is About ‘Conserving Liberalism’

U.S. News
Comments

Journalists FREAK OUT Over Meme of Trump Giving ‘Hero Dog’ a Medal

U.S. News
comments

‘Spill Bill?’ Ex-President Fuels Speculations Hillary Clinton May Run in 2020 With Nebulous Remark

U.S. News
comments

Sebastian Gorka Demands ‘Evil’ Nick Fuentes Be Censored

U.S. News
comments

Comments