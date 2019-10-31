Video: Boy Tells Drag Queen He Wants to Be Spiderman – Gets Told He Can Be Princess Spiderman

A morbidly obese drag queen corrected a little boy during a Halloween event at a local library, when he expressed he wanted to dress up as Spiderman.

This is what liberals call 'normal' and 'healthy'. This is what liberals want for your children. pic.twitter.com/9BYqXdmpg5 — Mark Collett (@MarkACollett) October 30, 2019

Footage from the event shows the young boy being asked what he wanted to be, before the child, who is dressed in a pink tutu, answered “Spiderman.”

“You wanna be a Spiderman?” the drag queen asks the boy, as he nods in confirmation.

“Or, a princess Spiderman,” the drag queen says, “you never know.”

It’s not clear why the boy’s parents would put him in a dress when he clearly tells the drag queen he wants to be Spiderman.

