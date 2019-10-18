Video: Brainwashed Liberals Believe Trump is a Gangster

Will Johnson talks with anti-Trump liberals outside the latest MAGA rally in Dallas, Texas.

These women obviously fell for Congressman Adam Schiff’s mad-libbed re-telling parody of President Trump’s phone call to the Ukrainian President.

Meanwhile, the establishment media refuses to show the video of Joe Biden’s threats to the Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating his son, Hunter Biden.

“I’m telling you, you’re not getting the billion dollars. I said, ‘you’re not getting the billion.’ I’m going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours,” Biden said during an appearance at the Council on Foreign Relations in 2018.

