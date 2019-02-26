Video: Bully Attacks, Intimidates High School Trump Supporter For Wearing MAGA Hat

Another video has emerged showing a young Trump supporter being harassed, attacked, and intimidated — this time by a bigger student at a high school.

The attack reportedly occurred at the Edmond Santa Fe High School in Edmond, Oklahoma, wherein an older student knocked a Make America Great Again off the younger student and tried to rip away his Trump banner.

“You gotta take it off,” the bully told him. “Take it off now.”

As the younger student tried to walk past him, the bully said: “Hey where you think you’re going? You goin’ to take it off or you want me to rip it off? You want me to rip it off?”

“I can rip it off or I can burn it. Which one you want?” the bully continued.

The younger student didn’t retaliate, while other students tried to intervene and calm the unhinged bully, who only continued to try to tear the Trump flag from the boy’s grasp.

As we reported, attacks against Trump supporters wearing MAGA hats has reached a point of occurring almost daily while the mainstream media blacks them out, and instead covers hate crime hoaxes to demonize Trump supporters.

At least four attacks against Trump supporters took place in the last two weeks alone.

Last week, a woman assaulted a man for simply wearing a MAGA hat.

A few days before that, a crazed lunatic pulled a gun on a Trump supporter outside of a Sam’s Club for wearing a MAGA hat.

In the same week, a shoe store employee berated a 14-year-old boy for wearing his MAGA hat in the store.

In October, a leftist assaulted a black Trump supporter for daring to wear a MAGA hat.

In one of the most notorious cases against young Trump supporters, a grown man stole the MAGA hat from a teenager inside a Whataburger, then tossed a drink in his face saying, “You ain’t supporting shit, nigga.”

Thanks to the frothing media, unprovoked attacks against Trump supporters have become commonplace in America, but you wouldn’t know that by watching the news.

It’s clear the “Jussie Smollett hoax” benefits the globalists’ false flag agenda. Alex calls in from the road to expose those that actually want to divide America.