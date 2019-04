Bernie Sanders kicked off his 2020 Presidential Campaign and held a town hall meeting in Lordstown, Ohio.

Infowars reporter Millie Weaver drops in to see if Bernie supporters still feel the burn from 2016.

While speaking at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, Bernie Sanders attempted to smear President Trump by accusing him of betraying the working class in America.

Alex Jones exposes this fake news from the left.

Infowars version with live comments: