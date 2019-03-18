VIDEO: CA Trump supporter pelted in head with can ‘full of bong water’

Only in the land of “tolerance” would a Trump supporter be assaulted with a can “full of bong water.”

Vlogger Ben Bergquam and a number of Trump supporters took to a street corner in Temecula, California on Saturday to wave American flags and rally for the President.

As Bergquam was speaking into his camera, he was hit in the back of the head with an object. Watch:

“We drive all around town with these flags,” one of the Trump supporters said. “We get a lot of positive feedback.”

“You know it’s funny, people think of California as all crazy liberals that have lost their minds—” Bergquam was adding just as he got hit.

“Well, there’s one of them right there!” he exclaimed, bouncing back from the head shot.

“So a guy just threw a soda can at me and hit me in the back of the head,” Bergquam continued line an intrepid reporter.

He then walked back to the evidence laying on the sidewalk.

“This is the left there, guys, perfect example of the left, right there, full soda can,” he continued as the camera showed the crushed can on the cement.

“That’s not soda,” a woman said in the background.

“No, it’s like bong water,” Bergquam responded as he smelled the liquid.

“This is how pathetic these guys are, guys. So this guy just came by, had this bong water in his car…” Bergquam said as someone added, “Threw it at kids.”

“This is the kind of disrespect we have in our country,” Bergquam said. “You know what thought? It doesn’t stop us.

“It only gives us courage to keep going.”

Bergquam said he was keeping the cherry 7UP can to remind himself how “pathetic” the left is.

“A perfect illustration: an empty can full of bong water,” he said.