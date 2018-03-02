Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Watch Now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Media Inquiries
Affiliates
Contributors
Social Media
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
VIDEO: California High School Students Destroy Trump Piñata
Another display of liberal tolerance
Infowars.com -
March 2, 2018
Comments
Video sent to Infowars shows Laguna Hills High School students destroying a Trump piñata.
Related Articles
Microaggressions can be ‘lethal,’ Profs tells Berkeley Students
Hot News
Comments
REI to Stop Selling Products of Major Outdoor Company with NRA Ties
Hot News
Comments
Reporter Exposes Pedophiles Infiltrating Magic: The Gathering Tournaments
Hot News
Comments
Top gun maker: We’ve seen ‘increased sales’ since Florida shooting
Hot News
Comments
Don Lemon: Trump’s nickname for me is ‘sour Lemon’
Hot News
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.