Video: Californians Defy Democrats Cancelling July 4th Festivities With Thousands of ‘Illegal’ Fireworks

Californians openly rejected Democrat leaders who shut down Fourth of July festivities by celebrating Independence Day the right way — with thousands of fireworks.

Governor Gavin Newsom had ordered the re-closing of parks, bars, and restaurants, and cancelled Fourth of July festivities, citing a rise in new coronavirus cases.

But that didn’t stop frustrated Californians from lighting thousands of fireworks throughout the state, with stunning aerial video showing just how widespread California’s revolt against Newsom’s orders were.

LA County and Orange County put on quite a show despite Democrats trying to stifle celebrating America’s independence.

Former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell praised Californians for “revolting” against Newsom, saying his “liberal” neighbors are sick of the COVID-19 lockdown orders.

“The people of Southern California are revolting against @GavinNewsom. My liberal neighbors are fed up with his controlling ways,” Grenell tweeted Sunday.

