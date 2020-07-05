Video: Californians Defy Democrats Cancelling July 4th Festivities With Thousands of ‘Illegal’ Fireworks

Californians openly rejected Democrat leaders who shut down Fourth of July festivities by celebrating Independence Day the right way — with thousands of fireworks.

Governor Gavin Newsom had ordered the re-closing of parks, bars, and restaurants, and cancelled Fourth of July festivities, citing a rise in new coronavirus cases.

But that didn’t stop frustrated Californians from lighting thousands of fireworks throughout the state, with stunning aerial video showing just how widespread California’s revolt against Newsom’s orders were.

Sky5 got a look at fireworks lighting up the skies for Fourth of July pic.twitter.com/nkFNUh4N8O — KTLA (@KTLA) July 5, 2020

LA County and Orange County put on quite a show despite Democrats trying to stifle celebrating America’s independence.

4th of July is NOT cancelled in Orange County. Happy Independence Day and God bless America! #4thofJuly2020 #GodBlessAmerica #HappyIndependenceDay2020 pic.twitter.com/VbFvc2MvoN — Nina (@nin_kiwigirl) July 5, 2020

The civilians Orange County are putting in a more impressive firework display than the cities usually do. pic.twitter.com/4e8WB9iBYj — Grant Broggi (@GrantSSC) July 5, 2020

Former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell praised Californians for “revolting” against Newsom, saying his “liberal” neighbors are sick of the COVID-19 lockdown orders.

“The people of Southern California are revolting against @GavinNewsom. My liberal neighbors are fed up with his controlling ways,” Grenell tweeted Sunday.

The people of Southern California are revolting against @GavinNewsom. My liberal neighbors are fed up with his controlling ways. https://t.co/9SIvG03Qel — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 5, 2020

