Video: Canada Health Minister Accused of Faking Flu Shot While Pushing Vaccines

Christine Elliott, Ontario, Canada’s Health Minister, was allegedly caught on camera pretending to receive a flu vaccine during a promotional video urging citizens to get their flu shots.

While Elliot tells Canadians it’s important for specifically “young children, pregnant women, and people aged 65 and older” to receive the vaccination, she apparently doesn’t practice what she’s preaching.

I got my free #FluShot today at the @RexallDrugstore in @WCHospital and everyone in Ontario should too! It’s easy, free and your best defence. Help us end hallway health care by visiting your doctor, nurse practitioner, public health unit or participating pharmacies. pic.twitter.com/j35V1lzSqO — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) October 30, 2019

Speaking to the press before seemingly faking her vaccination, Elliot repeatedly emphasized how “safe and effective” flu shots are and repeatedly pushed the myth of “herd immunity.”

The “herd immunity” narrative is what politicians worldwide refer to when arguing for mandatory vaccinations.

Watch Elliot’s full press conference below:



Watch the video below to see the doctor press what appears to be a needleless syringe to Elliot’s skin before moving sideways to take the non-existent needle out of the skin instead of pulling it out first.

Why is a Minister of Health in Canada on air promoting the Flu Shot while only pretending to take one herself? pic.twitter.com/TSVvfxxGV2 — J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) November 1, 2019

Check out the full War Room segment where Owen Shroyer blew this major story wide open:

