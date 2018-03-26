Video: Candidate For Sheriff In N.C. Suggests KILLING Americans To Take Their Guns

A candidate running for the office of Sheriff in North Carolina was caught on video advocating all manner of anti- Second Amendment policies, including a suggestion that it is ok to murder Americans to take their firearms.

Daryl Fisher, seen in the following footage, listed every gun control measure he could think of and admitted he was in favor of them.

Fisher then noted that many pro-gun Americans often repeat the phrase “I’ll give you my gun when you pry (or take) it from my cold, dead hands.”

“OK” Fisher said, implying that he is fine with law enforcement literally killing Americans to take their guns away.

The comment prompted laughter from Fisher’s supporters.

How ironic that the anti-gun protest was named the March For Our Lives, when people like this are advocating ending lives in order to push their political agenda.

Pro-gun Americans responded accordingly:


