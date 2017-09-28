Video Captures Police Removing Woman from Southwest Flight

Police removed a woman from a Southwest Airlines flight before it left Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Tuesday night, after she reported a life-threatening allergy to two animals aboard but refused to leave the plane, the airline said.

The woman, identified by Maryland Transportation Authority Police as Anila Daulatzai, 46, from Baltimore, complained to the crew about an emotional support animal and a pet aboard Flight 1525, which was set to depart Baltimore for Los Angeles about 8:40 p.m., officials said.

While Daulatzai said her allergy was life-threatening, she was unable to provide the necessary medical certificate, Southwest said. The airline’s policy says a passenger may be denied boarding if they report a life-threatening allergic reaction without a medical certificate and cannot travel safely with an animal, Southwest said.

