Video: Caravan Migrants Carted to US Border on Flatbed Trucks

Stunning video shows caravan migrants – the majority of them young men – being transported by flat bed truck instead of marching to the US border:

Another video even shows the migrants waving a Honduras flag:

The video bolsters arguments on Twitter that the caravan is traveling too fast to be traveling entirely on foot:

For example, the border town of Suchiate, Mexico, where the caravan amassed five days ago to cross into Mexico, is almost 1200 miles from Brownsville, Texas, which is roughly the closest point of the US border.

Additionally, the Gateway Pundit suggested this tweet reveals a caravan migrant carrying a USAid bag:

