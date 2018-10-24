Video: Caravan Migrants Carted to US Border on Flatbed Trucks

Stunning video shows caravan migrants – the majority of them young men – being transported by flat bed truck instead of marching to the US border:

Wow, look at all the women and children. pic.twitter.com/VhtPJyRD8l — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) October 23, 2018

Another video even shows the migrants waving a Honduras flag:

3) Here is proof they are being transported when not being photographed. I posted these videos yesterday, but it’s worthy of reposting. Notice only men?? pic.twitter.com/b31pgQjXni — WWG1WGA (@findtruthQ) October 23, 2018

The video bolsters arguments on Twitter that the caravan is traveling too fast to be traveling entirely on foot:

17) 1700+ miles from start to finish. If they walked 2.5 mph for 24 straight hours on a 1700 miles journey that would take them over 4 weeks. Obviously that isn’t even remotely realistic. — WWG1WGA (@findtruthQ) October 23, 2018

For example, the border town of Suchiate, Mexico, where the caravan amassed five days ago to cross into Mexico, is almost 1200 miles from Brownsville, Texas, which is roughly the closest point of the US border.

Según la agencia EFE, la Policía de Honduras impidió hoy que centenares de migrantes de este país cruzaran hacia Guatemala, como parte de un mayor control migratorio en el punto fronterizo de Agua Caliente. #EUCrisisMigratoria pic.twitter.com/Sq3bDqT9cA — Emisoras Unidas (@EmisorasUnidas) October 19, 2018

Additionally, the Gateway Pundit suggested this tweet reveals a caravan migrant carrying a USAid bag: